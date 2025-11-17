Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer hopes to make a Western vampire movie

Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap director Ruben Fleischer recently confirmed that the conversations about getting Zombieland 3 rolling toward production have begun – and during that Deadline interview, he also revealed that he’s hoping to make a Western vampire movie!

After years of working on short films and music videos, director Ruben Fleischer made his feature debut with the 2009 horror comedy Zombieland, which was so impressive, he landed on Tom Cruise’s wish list to direct the fourth Mission: Impossible movie. Fleischer wasn’t ready to make something that big, so he moved on with some television work, the comedy 30 Minutes or Less, the crime drama Gangster Squad, and the Marvel Comics adaptation Venom. Then came Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019 – and since then, Fleischer has continued mixing television work with big film projects like Uncharted and Now You See Me, Now You Don’t.

Fleischer told Deadline, “ There’s this Western vampire movie that I’m really excited about, that’s like a classic Western with a vampire at the center of it. Like Unforgiven, if Clint Eastwood was a vampire. I’m really hoping to make that. I feel like the two genres that I dreamed of making were a gangster movie and then a Western. So I’m hoping that I’ll get the chance to make a Western. “

I love when the Western and horror genres get mixed together, so I would love to see Ruben Fleischer get the chance to make this Western vampire movie he has on his “to do” list. “Unforgiven, if Clint Eastwood was a vampire” sounds like a fun time to me.

Fleischer doesn’t intend to get Zombieland 3 out into the world until 2029, so there’s plenty of time for him to fit in a Western vampire movie before he gets there. He’s also developing a fourth film in the Now You See Me franchise, which might move forward now that Now You See Me, Now You Don’t topped the box office over its opening weekend.

Would you like to see Ruben Fleischer get the chance to make a Western vampire movie? Let us know if this idea appeals to you by leaving a comment below.