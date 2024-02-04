What is the best time of day to watch a movie?

We all have our favorite ways to watch a movie. For some, the theatrical experience is only complete with the perfect seat. For others, it’s the right snack. And for others still, it’s that ideal time of day or night to get that flick going. Greta Gerwig recently made her case on that final habit, saying the best times to watch a movie are 10 a.m. and 4 p.m…So what is the best time to start a movie?

Appearing on The Criterion Channel’s Adventures in Moviegoing series, Gerwig said, “I’ll make a pitch for watching a movie at 10 a.m. What’s great about it is, when you’re done watching the movie, you go get lunch, you talk about it, the day is still young, it’s not even 1 p.m. and you’ve already had a whole other life. And you’re totally awake and ready to be absorbed.” Gerwig also gave a shoutout to 4 p.m. “because then you get dinner afterwards.”

But when you watch a movie also sometimes depends on what you’ve got queued up. If it’s a horror film, the closer to midnight the better (unless it takes place during the day: Midsommar and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are afternoon films). On the other hand, classic Hollywood films always feel cozier in the morning. And if it’s a comedy, really anything goes.

These are all under controlled scenarios within your own home and you won’t necessarily get these options at the cinema, who will pick when you watch the movie, thankyouverymuch. There are benefits like discounted tickets on earlier shows, but for some films it might be worth the premium ticket price to wait until dark. With this, the film’s runtime also plays a significant factor in when you can watch it at the cinema.

Personally, generally speaking I’m on board with a 10 a.m. start time to watch a movie, whether at home or at the theater. 4 p.m. isn’t my bag as it interferes with the day. Sure, you can grab a bite afterwards like Gerwig said, but I feel the post-movie conversation – and meal – will be far better at, say, 8:30 p.m. than 6:30 p.m.

When do you think is the best time to watch a movie at home? Do you prefer morning, afternoon or night? Give us your ideal start time below!