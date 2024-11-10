What will The Penguin’s role be in The Batman sequel?

Just because Bruce Wayne won’t be appearing in HBO’s The Penguin doesn’t mean Colin Farrell will be waddling away from the movie’s sequel. Only, Farrell is light on any details, not even fully confirming just what The Batman follow-up has planned for Oz Cobb, if anything.

As played by Farrell, Oz Cobb aka The Penguin was a breakout character, something that those behind the scenes had a feeling would be the case, as his spinoff series was in talks before The Batman even hit screens. With the show itself now an insanely popular hit and one of the best-reviewed in years (read our 10/10 review here), it’s almost assured that he’ll be developed even further. As Farrell put it, “I have no idea what the second film is gonna be. I heard Penguin features in it. I haven’t read it. It’d be interesting to see where we pick up from. There’s been so much pipe laid. It’d be interesting to see where it goes from here, you know? But he would be quite different.”

“Quite different” is an understatement, as Cobb has been through a hell of a lot in his namesake series — certainly more than he could be allotted in The Batman. With just one episode left (set to air on November 10th), we can’t wait to see what sort of state the show leaves Cobb in. While Farrell might be playing coy as far as how much he knows about the future of Oz Cobb and The Batman sequel, we love his enthusiasm for and commitment to the character. Unlike Cobb, at the end of the day, this is not all about money.

As for faces in the Batman rogues gallery other than The Penguin making their way to the small screen, James Gunn has debunked rumors that Barry Keoghan’s Joker would be getting his own spinoff series. While that does sound promising, maybe we all need a little break from the Clown Prince of Crime…

How have you felt about The Penguin? Do you see Oz Cobb taking over as the top villain in the Batman franchise? Give us your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.