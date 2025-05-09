Wick Is Pain Review: A Stunning Doc on the Making of John Wick

PLOT: Witness the never-before-seen footage and story behind the John Wick phenomenon, starring Keanu Reeves – from independent film to billion-dollar franchise.

REVIEW: There are few things that I enjoy more than the behind-the-scenes featurettes of a beloved film/franchise. They exist to give the viewer so much more information and provide more context behind something that they love. And few do it better than Wick is Pain, the definitive look at the John Wick film franchise.

Wick is Pain follows the production process and impact of the first four John Wick films. With development being one of the most interesting aspects of these, there’s a lot of time spent on the first John Wick. It’s really shocking to see how close the film was to never happening, with cameras rolling the entire time. It’s utterly fascinating and easily my favorite aspect. Though part of me wishes we got Eva Longoria’s side to her funding the rest of what was needed on the film.

You can’t talk about John Wick without talking Keanu Reeves, and Wick is Pain shows why he has such a stellar reputation. I lost track of the number of times that Reeves was sick during production, yet he powered through and worked intense action choreography anyway. It’s never been more evident that the John Wick character would not exist without Reeves, as no other actor can even keep up with half the intense regimen that’s required, while holding the star power that Reeves does. His perseverance sets a great example for a crew that holds themselves to the highest of standards.

As much as the documentary is about the Wick series, it’s framed through the career of director, Chad Stahelski. It’s a nice little history lesson, which shows the unlikelihood of his directorial career and how he managed to get John Wick made as his first film. But what’s most impressive is how vulnerable Chad allows himself to be portrayed. He doesn’t shy away from the fact that the first film caused a separation from his wife, only to reconcile and eventually get divorced during the production of the second film. This added context really helps to show the sacrifices that are made for the love of the film and why it’s not always about what ends up on screen. And it sets this apart from other looks at the filmmaking process which serve more as fluff (though don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty of that too).

There’s always been a bit of mystery around David Leitch co-directing the first film (uncredited, as DGA guidelines would only allow one director), and this doc completely takes aim at it. We get an unflinching look at their process, the screaming matches they’d get to on set, and how much it stressed out the crew. As great of friends as the two are, it’s clear that they won’t ever be working together in a co-directing capacity ever again. Both Chad and David have strong creative visions which would make repeating the process an impossibility. But their continued working relationship serves as another lesson to not let creative differences get personal.

I won’t deny that there are some things which are glossed over, but that’s the nature of covering a series that has spanned a decade. They acknowledge that “it was a different team behind Chapter 4” without really going into the nasty details. Trilogy writer Derek Kolstead was replaced by writers Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and it’s not really delved into. If anything, the doc shows Kolstead as the perfect steward for Wick. Kolstead’s involvement with the doc shows that there must not be hard feelings there and one has to hope he’ll be back for Chapter 5. It’s just odd to get so much other information, but leave out something that has long been speculated about.

Overall, Wick is Pain is a loving tribute to John Wick and all who made it what it was. You’ll never look at the franchise the same way again, and that’s a good thing. We’re able to see the blood, sweat, and tears that the cast and crew put themselves through for this series, with Keanu being an absurdly good sport in increasingly impossible situations. Chad Stahelski is proving to be one of the most interesting directors out there because no one shoots action like him, and this does a great job at showing why he’s so good at his job. Because it takes a certain kind of dedication that this doc showcases.

WICK IS PAIN IS AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL ON MAY 9TH, 2025.