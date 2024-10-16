The Wild Robot gets a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray this December, already available on Digital

The Wild Robot has received a bevy of praise from critics and audiences alike. You can already view the movie On-Demand, but the physical copy hits stores during Christmastime.

The Wild Robot is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. The film is now available to watch on Digitial, but additionally, the Dreamworks Animation movie is set to get a Collector’s 4K Blu-ray just in time for Christmas. According to Blu-ray.com, the physical media versions will be hitting retailers on December 3.

The description reads,

“An adaptation of Peter Brown’s award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, THE WILD ROBOT is an epic adventure staring Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, the Black Panther franchise) as Roz, a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must adapt to the harsh surroundings. Gradually Roz starts building relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill voiced by Kit Connor (Ready Player One, Heartstopper). THE WILD ROBOT is a powerful story about self-discovery, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature, and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things.

Directed by three-time Academy Award® nominee Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, The Croods), THE WILD ROBOT features an incredible supporting voice cast alongside Nyong’o, Pascal and Connor, including Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Rango), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy), Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise), Matt Berry (“The IT Crowd”, “What We Do in the Shadows”) and Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Showcasing music by Emmy® and Grammy® nominated composer and Oscar® winner Kris Bowers, the film also boasts two original songs by Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and music sensation Maren Morris.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: