Zac Efron and Will Ferrell approach the bench for an upcoming untitled courtroom comedy from Amazon MGM Studios

Ladies and gentlemen, the court is now in session as Will Ferrell and Zac Efron prepare to approach the bench for a courtroom comedy.

All ride! The honorable Judge Ferrell is in court. Please be seated. Amazon MGM Studios is banging a gavel for an untitled comedy starring Will Ferrell (Barbie, Zoolander, Saturday Night Live) and Zac Efron (The Iron Claw, Baywatch, The Greatest Beer Run Ever)! As you read this article, the Nicholas Stoller-directed feature moves into pre-production, with Stoller shooting from his own script.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, the untitled courtroom comedy “follows a young convict fresh out of prison (Efron) who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage blaming the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life.”

Efron and Amazon MGM Studios are old friends after he starred in the platform’s Ricky Stanicky, a crass comedy starring John Cena as an actor playing the nonexistent friend of three childhood best friends who use Stanicky as an alibi to vacation alone once a year. Beyond Ricky Stanicky, Efron recently completed production on Famous, a Los Angeles-set thriller directed by Jody Hill (Observe and Report, Eastbound & Down, Peacemaker). Efron plays two roles in the upcoming thriller, including an overzealous fan, Lance Dunkquist, and Hollywood heartthrob, James Jansen. Famous explores the dangers of celebrity status and the consequences of parasocial relationships.

Will Ferrell stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in Prime Video’s You’re Cordially Invited, a new comedy about what happens when two weddings are double-booked at the same venue, and the father of one bride (Ferrell) and the sister of the other bride (Witherspoon) try to preserve the wedding weekend. Hilarity ensues, though not before disaster strikes, people get hurt, and unexpected love blossoms.

Could you imagine if the Judge Judy show got taken hostage on live TV? The ratings would be through the roof, and Judy would likely use her gavel to silence the criminal in seconds flat. How will Zac Efron’s character fare in his quest for justice? How capable is Ferrell’s character at putting out the fire, so to speak? Will Efron’s character earn more jail time, or will the judge lobby to grant him a reduced sentence on his behalf? We’ll see when this new courtroom comedy is in session.