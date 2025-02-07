Will Forte says Coyote vs. Acme being shelved still “makes my blood boil”

It’s been almost two years since Warner Bros. shelved Coyote vs. Acme, but Will Forte says it still “makes my blood boil.”

In a different universe, we would have already seen Will Forte starring in Coyote vs. Acme. However, Warner Bros. pulled a Batgirl in 2023 and permanently shelved the movie for the purposes of a tax write-off. Gross. While speaking with MovieWeb, Forte said that what happened to the movie still makes his blood boil

“ My thoughts were that it’s a f***ing bullshit, ” said Forte of the movie being shelved. “ It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than what it got. I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil and thank you for asking me about it because I like talking about the movie. “

Forte continued, “ I don’t want people to forget what they did to this [movie] … I appreciate them letting us make it, but don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I mean, I would understand if the thing sucked, but it’s really good. “

“ With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases, ” a WB Motion Picture Group spokesperson said in a statement when Coyote vs. Acme was shelved. “ With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film. “

Coyote vs. Acme features Forte playing a down-on-his-luck attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in a suit against the ACME Corporation over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (John Cena) at his former law firm is representing ACME, but the growing friendship between Wile E. and his lawyer only fuels their desire to win the case. The film did receive a funeral screening for the cast and crew, but it’s doubtful we’ll get to see it anytime soon.

Forte can currently be seen starring alongside Amy Schumer in Kinda Pregnant, which debuted on Netflix yesterday.