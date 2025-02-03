Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar win big at Grammys; Swift & Eilish leave empty-handed

Beyoncé won her first ever Album of the Year Grammy over the weekend, with her Cowboy Carter besting the likes of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and André 3000. But it was Kendrick Lamar – who will be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX – who was the big winner, taking home five trophies out of just as many nominations. Others with multiple wins included St. Vincent, Charlie XCX and Jon Batiste.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” would win a couple of key Grammy awards last night: Record of the Year and Song of the Year, beating out everybody from Beyoncé herself to The Beatles. The Beatles would end up taking Best Rock Performance for “Now and Then”, with Green Day, Pearl Jam and St. Vincent all unable to come out on top of the Fab Four (give or take). Also on the legends front, the Rolling Stones won Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds, marking only their second win in the category (which shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering it was introduced in 1995).

Other notable category wins found Chappell Roan as the Best New Artist, the late U.S. president Jimmy Carter winning a posthumous Grammy (his fourth) for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration and Hans Zimmer taking home Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media for Dune: Part Two. Notably and controversially, Zimmer’s score is ineligible for the Academy Awards due to relying too heavily on his work for Denis Villeneuve’s first Dune.

Key snubs throughout the night included both Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish going home empty handed, despite six and seven nominations apiece, respectively. Last year, Eilish nabbed two Grammys for “What Was I Made For?”, her Barbie song that also won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Also last year, Swift made history by becoming the first artist to win four Album of the Years, a number putting her above Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder.

Did you watch the Grammys last night? What did you think of the key winners?