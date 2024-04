Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Australian Blu-ray release includes a 16-page illustrated book

Made on a budget of less than $100,000, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (watch it HERE) earned more than $6 million during its global release in early 2023… and sure, the movie racked up the Razzies, but it’s money that matters, and that’s why Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 was made and given a theatrical release last month. Now the Australia-based company Umbrella Entertainment is taking pre-orders for their special edition Blu-ray release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which is scheduled to be released on July 17th.

A.A. Milne’s 1926 children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh and the characters in it lapsed into the public domain at the start of last year, and that’s how Frake-Waterfield was able to make these movies happen, no permission required. In the build-up to the release of the first movie, the filmmaker explained to Variety that Pooh and Piglet (go) on a rampage after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult. Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Matt Leslie, writer/producer of Summer of 84, wrote the screenplay for the sequel, working from a story he crafted with Frake-Waterfield. Here’s the synopsis for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2: Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.

The film stars Ryan Oliva, Scott Chambers, Eddy Mackenzie, Marcus Massey, Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian Sanson, Simon Callow, Alec Newman, Nicola Wright, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Lewis Santer, Tade Adebaio, and Nichaela Farrel.

Umbrella Entertainment’s Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 includes the following extras:

A Ruined Childhoods 16 page ‘kids’ book “The Sticky Story of a Bloody Pooh” with custom illustrations by Saoirse Wallace and written by Xavier Smith

Custom designed rigid case

16 artcards

A3 reversible poster

Limited Edition Numbered release

Audio commentary with cast and crew

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Score

Behind the Scenes Pooh

Audition tapes

Interviews

Death scene extended

Set build interview

Behind the Scenes On Set -Rave

