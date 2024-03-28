Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is a go with a bigger budget, Rabbit, heffalumps, and woozles

We already knew that there’s going to be another installment in the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey horror franchise, because it was announced earlier this month that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 (which is now on the last day of its three-day theatrical run) a part of a cinematic universe with other horror movies inspired by children’s stories, like Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, Bambi: The Reckoning, and Pinocchio Unstrung, and it’s building up to the crossover movie Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will be released in 2025. But now Variety has been able to confirm that, in addition to Poohniverse, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is also moving ahead. This sequel will have a bigger budget than either of its predecessors, and “will introduce new characters from the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories, including Rabbit, the heffalumps and the woozles.”

Variety wasn’t able to find out if Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 will film before or after Poohniverse.

These Pooh films come to us from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and producer Scott Jeffrey Chambers of Jagged Edge Productions.

A.A. Milne’s 1926 children’s book Winnie-the-Pooh and the characters in it lapsed into the public domain at the start of last year, and that’s how Frake-Waterfield was able to make these movies happen, no permission required. In the build-up to the release of the first movie, the filmmaker explained to Variety that Pooh and Piglet (go) on a rampage after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult. Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Matt Leslie, writer/producer of Summer of 84, wrote the screenplay for the second movie, working from a story he crafted with Frake-Waterfield. Here’s the synopsis for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2: Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all.

The film stars Ryan Oliva, Scott Chambers, Eddy Mackenzie, Marcus Massey, Tallulah Evans, Kelly Rian Sanson, Simon Callow, Alec Newman, Nicola Wright, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, Lewis Santer, Tade Adebaio, and Nichaela Farrel.

It’s obvious what the Rabbit character is, but if you’re not familiar with the Milne versions of the other creatures Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 will be adding to the franchise, here’s some information: heffalumps are animals that resemble elephants and woozles are critters that leave tracks in the snow. In the source material, they’re both imaginary. Some adaptations have depicted woozles as villainous, weasel-like creatures that steal honey.

