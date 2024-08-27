WWE champ Sid Eudy aka Sid Justice / Sycho Sid dies at 63

Sid Eudy, better known as Sid Vicious, Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in the world of professional wrestling, has died at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. One of the most intimidating big men of the squared circle, Sid was a dominating presence who served as a vital figure in the 1990s, feuding with some of the industry’s top stars during his runs in WWE and WCW.

Standing 6’9”, Sid both towered over and stood eye-to-eye with some of his biggest rivals and the WWE’s top earners, including Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. To be sure, his matches against Michaels in 1996 and 1997 were some of the most memorable work Sid did in the WWE, with Sid winning his first world championship against HBK at Survivor Series 1996. (He would lose it at the 1997 Royal Rumble in another quintessential showdown with Michaels.) His second title reign came after defeating Bret Hart on an episode of Raw, although he would lose the championship to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 13. Another noteworthy match of Sid’s in the WWE as the 1992 Royal Rumble – widely considered the best ever – where he was the last man in the ring against eventual winner Ric Flair.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Eudy.



An unforgettable presence, and it can't be overstated how big of a role he played in creating "The Heartbreak Kid".



His work, legacy, and influence will inspire our business for generations to come. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 26, 2024

A two-time WWE Champion. The Master and Ruler of the World. Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid. My thoughts are with Sid's family, friends and fans. https://t.co/VuaBspqJFM — Triple H (@TripleH) August 26, 2024

One of the most believable big men EVER.

I loved working with Sid and will miss him. pic.twitter.com/mNQYH61vd1 — Sting (@Sting) August 26, 2024

Prior to his run in the WWE – where he primarily went by Sycho Sid – Eudy had a pair of runs in WCW (as Sid Vicious) where he also won two world titles and even teamed with famed faction The Four Horsemen, including in one of the greatest WarGames matches ever at WrestleWar ‘91. Sid would return to WCW later that decade following runs in ECW and on the indie circuit.

A nasty leg injury – one of the most infamous in all of wrestling – from an ill-advised move off the top rope (something rare for “big men”) led to what many consider to be Sid’s retirement, although he did return for a few matches many years later. While notoriously bad on the mic, Sid proved a force in the ring for both WWE and WCW, perfecting the power bomb finisher and standing tall in a ring of giants.

What was your favorite Sid match from WWE or WCW?