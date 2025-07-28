New X-Men director teases MCU reboot will be “recognizably different” to what came before

Now that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Jake Schreier is set to helm the X-Men reboot for the MCU, the Thunderbolts* director is finally free to talk about the project… sort of. There are still those Marvel snipers to consider.

While speaking with The Playlist, Schreier was asked if the new film would be “ recognizably different ” from the X-Men movies produced by 20th Century Fox. “ Yeah, I think that’s fair to say, ” he said. “ There’s that red sniper dot out there somewhere, you know… But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that’s like a very rare and fortunate opportunity. That’s very exciting. “

The director added, “ What I can say is, it’s just inherently interesting and complex material… The core idea of what ‘X-Men’ is involves complexity. It’s an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that’s inherently interesting and complex material. “

In addition to confirming Scherier’s involvement last week, Feige also said that the script is underway. “ Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts*, ” Feige said. “ And if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions, he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic. He’s younger than me for sure, but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think was important for Thunderbolts*, much more important for X-Men. Because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie. “

Before we get this new group of X-Men, we’ll reunite with a few of the OG mutants in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The film is set to feature appearances from Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, and potentially more. Doomsday is set to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.