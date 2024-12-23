Yellowstone finale broke ratings record to become the biggest episode of the series

The long-awaited finale of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone aired last week and broke a major ratings record. According to a press release, the final episode was watched by 13.1 million total viewers, making it the biggest episode in the series’ history. The second half of the fifth season was also the most-watched Yellowstone season on social media, with 619 million engagements—a 55% increase compared to the first half of the season.

The Yellowstone finale has concluded the tale of the Dutton family—but wait, not really. There are plenty of Yellowstone projects in development, including a potential spinoff series featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly returning as Rip and Beth. There’s also The Madison, which has some serious star power behind it. Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in and executive produce the new show, which follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Per Paramount, the series is described as “ a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. “

“ Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the ’Yellowstone’ universe, ’The Madison,’ from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, ” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and the president and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios. The cast also includes Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller.

The second season of Yellowstone prequel series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will debut on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025. Here’s the official synopsis: “ In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love. ” You can check out the recently released trailer right here.

What did you think of the Yellowstone finale?