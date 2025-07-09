10 Ways Hollywood Can Fix Movies!

A few weeks ago, we launched a contest inviting readers to submit personal essays about what’s gone wrong with the movie business—and how it might win back the audiences that seem to have largely abandoned it. We received many excellent entries, but five stood out as the best. We’ll be publishing one each day this week.

As a cinephile, filmmaker, and instructor at the Toronto Film School, I want a healthy industry. The thought of studios and the theatrical experience vanishing is upsetting. We’ve already lost the era of video stores and the thriving home video market that once supported a wealth of original, mid-budget films. A strong Hollywood is crucial—not just for the industry itself, but also for independent filmmakers who rely on its opportunities in addition to passion projects. I want to see audiences return to movie theaters, and studios are key to making this happen.

Here are some ideas that could help:

1. Revitalize the Theatrical Experience

We need more theaters equipped for 70mm and IMAX to start with, but the theatrical experience itself cannot be taken for granted. Few people love cinema as much as Martin Scorsese, so his recent decision to stop attending theaters due to poor audience behavior is a major warning sign. My own moviegoing experiences have often been ruined by others. Friendly reminders before films aren’t enough—bring back ushers or even bouncers. To prevent hostile removal situations, perhaps a membership card system could be used to allow temporary or permanent bans for disruptive behavior. Ultimately, cater to those who are willing to go to the movies most often (cinephiles, date nights, families, etc.). To encourage more frequent family visits, matinee pricing should be reduced further.

2. Chase Boffo

A 2006 documentary, BOFFO!, explored unexpected movie hits. The takeaway: you can’t predict a hit or flop, but as the saying goes, “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Disney’s shift from original films to exploiting Marvel, Star Wars, and other popular IPs looked like a safe, reliable model—until it wasn’t. Just look at recent failures like Snow White, Lightyear, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. If you’re going to fail, then fail at making something great—but if you make something great, you may not fail. Unexpected hits like Cocaine Bear, Long Legs, and Sound of Freedomshould be studied. Studios could learn a lot from the grassroots marketing strategies used by Angel Studios. More well-made family films are also likely a good move.

3. Look to the Stars

Historically, no star has sustained power like Tom Cruise, with number-one box office films every decade since the early 1980s. His dedication—like Daniel Day-Lewis’s—commands an audience. We need more actors with this level of commitment. We also undervalue unique talents today. Imagine a few oddballs like Nicolas Cage, Kristen Wiig, Antonio Banderas, and Christopher Walken together in almost any film with the right director—magic would unfold, likely costing less than one Will Smith. Hollywood needs to cast more creatively and seek out genuinely fresh talent.

4. Rethink IP

Barbie, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Dune exemplify creative IP adaptation. While attaching an auteur director to IP has merit, studios often get cold feet. We got No Time to Die instead of Danny Boyle’s Bond, and missed Edgar Wright’s Ant-Man and Fincher’s Mission: Impossible III because studios were hesitant. Beyond auteurs, think of what The Expendables did by capitalizing on action stars as IP. Do more of this. You put top comedy stars like Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey, and Melissa McCarthy together in the same film and it’ll likely be a smash hit. An Ash vs. Freddy and Jason film could’ve been huge too.

5. Empower Auteurs

Auteurs consistently save the industry. Sean Baker and Brady Corbet recently highlighted independent filmmakers’ struggles. Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, and James Cameron consistently deliver hits and deserve their earnings. However, it’s a mistake not to establish sustainable payment models and grants for talented filmmakers. As international directors saved cinema in the ’50s, B-movie filmmakers in the ’70s, and festival filmmakers in the ’90s, our current auteurs are again providing hope (Oppenheimer, Barbie, Sinners).

6. Prioritize Craft

Preserving shooting on film and the persistence of practical effects and in-camera work speak directly to the craft of filmmaking. This legacy—coupled with pushing boundaries through new technology—is key to fresh, exciting movies. 3D used as a cash grab is a turn-off, but when a film is genuinely crafted for 3D from inception, it’s well worth the extra admission price. Creativity and craftsmanship are what will lead the way for special experiences audiences will show up for.

7. Allow for Time

Industry insiders often cite lack of time as a reason for underperformance—rushed scripts, rushed production. Matt Reeves taking his time with The Batman 2 is a good thing. The creative process takes time, sometimes longer than expected. It was wise to delay Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar 2. Waiting until a film is truly ready is far better than rushing it despite quality issues.

8. New Investment

Let’s expand crowdfunding to make film financing easier. Projects become more attractive to investors when existing funds are in place. Making this approach more open to studio cooperation would likely yield more exciting options. Studios should increase investment in indie film distribution and fresh filmmakers. This requires making it easier for others to get involved in investing, and advocating for more government grants and tax incentives.

9. Rebuild Trust

Studios have generated excitement for franchises like Warner’s DCEU and Universal’s Dark Universe, only to abandon them—alienating audiences who were already invested. Trust has been broken. Many considered boycotting the new Superman film after Warner Bros. abandoned the anticipated Justice League follow-up. These actions need to stop if studios expect audiences to keep investing interest in future franchises.

10. Ignite a Love for Cinema

With more entertainment options than ever, movies are slipping—with younger generations preferring series and short content over features. While lifestyle and attention spans play a role, a love for cinema is a powerful weapon to turn the tide. Few students are excited to take my mandatory film history class at first, but many later tell me my passion for movies inspires them to want to watch more films. They even start prioritizing older titles I discuss. I started a movie Instagram account with this in mind (@mr.mcmovies) and encourage others to promote the films they love too.

Love of cinema is contagious! Now is the time for those of us who love movies to fight for their future by talking more than ever about the “must-watches” (new and old) to anyone who will listen. JoBlo’s call for these essays was a battle cry I couldn’t ignore.

