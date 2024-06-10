28 Years Later: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Erin Kellyman joins the cast

Deadline reports that Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) has joined the cast of 28 Years Later, the first installment of Sony’s new trilogy, which will follow 28 Days Later and 28 Months Later.

Exactly who Erin Kellyman will play in 28 Years Later is being kept under wraps, but she joins a cast which includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O’Connell. Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original movie, is also expected to return in a “ surprising way. ” The first installment of the 28 Years Later trilogy will be directed by Danny Boyle and scripted by Alex Garland, with production expected to kick off later this year.

Kellyman is best known for her roles in Solo as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Green Knight, and Willow. She will next be seen starring alongside Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson in Steve McQueen’s Blitz for Apple TV+. The actress also recently wrapped production on Eleanor the Great, which serves as the directorial debut of Scarlett Johansson.

It’s been over twenty years since Danny Boyle and Alex Garland brought us 28 Days Later. While the blood-thirsty characters aren’t technically zombies, the film is still credited with helping to bring the zombie genre back to life. The film was followed by 28 Weeks Later, but Boyle and Garland were only involved as executive producers. Fans have been demanding a follow-up for years, and not only is it finally happening, but we’ll be getting three movies. Exciting times.

Although Garland is expected to script each installment of the trilogy, the second movie will be helmed by someone else. It was reported earlier this year that Nia DaCosta (Candyman) was in talks to helm the 28 Years Later sequel. While it may seem a little quick to lock down a director for the sequel before the first movie has even been shot, the plan is for production on the second movie to kick off just as soon as the first wraps.

28 Years Later will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.