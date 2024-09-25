50 Cent set to produce a Netflix docuseries that details P. Diddy’s sexual abuse allegations

The entertainment world was rocked with the recent revelations of rapper/producer P. Diddy dealing in a whole laundry list of criminal charges, including charges of sex trafficking and racketeering as well as sexual assault and violent abuse allegations. One person who has been vocal about the situation is rapper 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, who has been taking to his social media to talk trash on Diddy and has been passionate about finding evidence that undoubtedly proves the guilt of Diddy, aka Sean Combs.

Variety is now reporting that Jackson is set to produce a new series on Netflix that explores the story behind the allegations that Combs now faces. The series is currently in production and Alexandria Stapleton is on board as the director. In a statement, both Jackson and Stapleton explain, “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent will executive produce the Netflix show through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, while Stapleton executive produces for House of Nonfiction. Earlier this month, Combs stuck to his guns after entering a “not guilty” plea to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to facilitate prostitution. If found guilty, Combs could spend the rest of his life behind bars.