Sean Combs: The Reckoning, from EP 50 Cent, sets December release on Netflix

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison following the whirlwind trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, but his time under the microscope isn’t over. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Emmy Award–winning director Alexandria Stapleton are set to unleash a new four-part documentary that takes aim at the former media mogul. It was announced today that Sean Combs: The Reckoning will be released on Netflix on December 2, just in time for the holiday season.

“ Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender, ” reads the official description. “ Born with an insatiable drive for stardom and a knack for spotting talent, Combs made a quick ascent through the ranks of the music industry with Bad Boy Entertainment and was crucial in bringing hip-hop to the pop masses and launching the careers of dozens of generation-defining artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and Danity Kane. But along the way, and as detailed by his former associates, childhood friends, artists, and employees, something darker began to color his ambitions. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface. “

In a statement, Stapleton said, “ Being a woman in the industry, and going through the Me Too movement — watching giants in music and film go on trial, and to know what their outcomes were…When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions. As a woman, I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs. As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way. “

She continued, “ This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial. Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being. “

50 Cent added, “ I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television. I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen. “

Combs is appealing his conviction and has even requested a pardon from President Donald Trump. Defence attorney Alexandra Shapiro said, “ Sean’s appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults. “