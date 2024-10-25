JoBlo Scandals: The Rise and Fall of the Now Infamous P. Diddy

We take a disturbing deep dive into the shocking allegations of sexual assault against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who was once the most powerful man in hip hop.

By

In the pantheon of giant Hollywood scandals, the fall of P. Diddy has to rank pretty close to the top. Outside of Harvey Weinstein, and perhaps R. Kelly, has there ever been a more shocking fall from grace for a one-time household name? People like Ezra Miller, Kevin Spacey, Armie Hammer, Amber Heard, and James Franco may find themselves “cancelled”, but P. Diddy is the only one of them who’s looking at potentially spending the rest of his life in jail, with fresh accusations coming out seemingly every other day.

And, here’s the thing – the worst is yet to come. The full scope of Diddy’s alleged crimes has yet to fully make itself clear, and when Diddy eventually goes on trial, it seems all but certain that a whole host of Hollywood A-listers who attended his “freak offs” may find themselves subpoenaed, and potentially subject to criminal charges. So basically, in terms of P. Diddy – we ain’t seen nothing yet.

In this troubling episode of JoBlo Scandals, we take a deep dive into what we know (so far) about the fall of Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, aka P. Diddy. In it, we take a look at his rise to prominence as the founder and head of Bad Boy Records, with him being a one-time kingmaker for artists including The Notorious B.I.G, Mary J. Blige and Usher. How did he achieve so much power in Hollywood? We dig into how, for a time in the 2000s, Diddy was famous almost as much for being a playboy (who dated Jennifer Lopez among others) as a rapper, to the point that he was able to found his own luxury brands of clothing and liquor. We also dig into how, for Diddy, it all came crashing down in the wake of a sexual assault allegation from his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura. This snowballed into more than 120 lawsuits, including sexual assault allegations from men and women, many of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. It’s a horrifying tale that we dig into in the video embedded above.

Tags: ,
icon More JoBlo Originals
Diddy
JoBlo Scandals: The Rise and Fall of the Now Infamous P. Diddy
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) – What Happened to This Horror Movie?
The Black Sheep series looks back at the least popular movie in the V/H/S anthology franchise, V/H/S: Viral
V/H/S: Viral (2014) Revisited – Horror Movie Review
Arrow in the Head has compiled a list of the Worst Kills in the Friday the 13th franchise. Which do you think were the worst kills?
Friday the 13th: Worst Kills in the Franchise
View All

About the Author

4940 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Sean Combs News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles