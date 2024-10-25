JoBlo Scandals: The Rise and Fall of the Now Infamous P. Diddy

In the pantheon of giant Hollywood scandals, the fall of P. Diddy has to rank pretty close to the top. Outside of Harvey Weinstein, and perhaps R. Kelly, has there ever been a more shocking fall from grace for a one-time household name? People like Ezra Miller, Kevin Spacey, Armie Hammer, Amber Heard, and James Franco may find themselves “cancelled”, but P. Diddy is the only one of them who’s looking at potentially spending the rest of his life in jail, with fresh accusations coming out seemingly every other day.

And, here’s the thing – the worst is yet to come. The full scope of Diddy’s alleged crimes has yet to fully make itself clear, and when Diddy eventually goes on trial, it seems all but certain that a whole host of Hollywood A-listers who attended his “freak offs” may find themselves subpoenaed, and potentially subject to criminal charges. So basically, in terms of P. Diddy – we ain’t seen nothing yet.

In this troubling episode of JoBlo Scandals, we take a deep dive into what we know (so far) about the fall of Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, aka P. Diddy. In it, we take a look at his rise to prominence as the founder and head of Bad Boy Records, with him being a one-time kingmaker for artists including The Notorious B.I.G, Mary J. Blige and Usher. How did he achieve so much power in Hollywood? We dig into how, for a time in the 2000s, Diddy was famous almost as much for being a playboy (who dated Jennifer Lopez among others) as a rapper, to the point that he was able to found his own luxury brands of clothing and liquor. We also dig into how, for Diddy, it all came crashing down in the wake of a sexual assault allegation from his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura. This snowballed into more than 120 lawsuits, including sexual assault allegations from men and women, many of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. It’s a horrifying tale that we dig into in the video embedded above.