A Complete Unknown: First reactions for Bob Dylan biopic predicts Oscar nomination for Timothée Chalamet

Hollywood loves a good musical biopic, and now it’s Bob Dylan’s turn in the spotlight. Based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald, A Complete Unknown will hit theaters next month, but the first reactions have emerged, and they’re quite positive, with plenty of praise for star Timothée Chalamet. Some believe he’s even a shoo-in for Oscar glory.

Scott Menzel said: “ Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of the year in A Complete Unknown. A true tour-de-force where Chalamet is never seen. Chalamet’s performance is not just about the voice and look but rather all of the little nuances and mannerisms that he perfectly brings to his life in his portrayal of Bob Dylan. Great supporting performances too from Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger. “

Variety’s Clayton Davis said: “ Timothée Chalamet slides into Bob Dylan with an effortless yet focused determination in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN. Fearless in some hypnotic moments. For me, it’s Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning that anchor the story of an illusive, mysterious man that remains in that sphere. James Mangold helms with confidence, with gorgeous sets and costumes. Much respect to one of the best to do it. “

Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist added, “ Not a fan of folk music and A Complete Unknown is superb and shockingly moving. Timothee is fantastic. Monica Barbaro is incredible. We need a Joan Baez spin off movie. “

David Poland said: “ A Complete Unknown manages to tell us everything about Bob Dylan while telling us almost nothing about Bob Dylan. Some would say that was the target. The movie is ultimately about the power of the individual and talent and how what we all want can turn on a dime, repeatedly. Chalamet brings enormous power to this portrait of a man who just keeps leaving but then also keeps delivering surprises. Edward Norton’s turn is perfectly true to Seeger. Monica Barbero delivers a Baez of many facets, from fire to ice. And Elle Fanning is destined to be underrated in a complex turn as “the first NY girlfriend.” I really need to see it again to fully negotiate all that is there and all that is not there by design. “

While Chalamet earns plenty of praise, some argue that Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro steal the show. Abe Friedtanzer said, “ A Complete Unknown looks and sounds great, a standard biopic that truly comes alive when its iconic characters make passionate music together. Timothée Chalamet is well-cast but Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton steal the show as Joan Baez and Pete Seeger. “

Here’s the official synopsis: “ Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. ” In addition to Chalamet, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. The film also co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy.

A Complete Unknown will hit theaters on December 25th.