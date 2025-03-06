A Knight’s Tale rides in with a new 4K Blu-ray filled with newly released extra content

The Heath Ledger period film that rocks out with a modern soundtrack is coming to physical media in a brand-new crisp ultra-high-definition transfer of both the theatrical edition and extended edition. A Knight’s Tale stars Heath Ledger, Rufus Sewell, Shannyn Sossamon, Paul Bettany, and Laura Fraser. The film is directed by Brian Helgeland and he brings a uniquely fun flavor to the Medieval jousting world. Blu-ray.com reports that the new home release from Sony Pictures is due to hit retailers on May 20.
The description reads,
“The 14th century takes a rocking new twist in A Knight’s Tale, a stylish, music driven, action packed adventure starring Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight, The Patriot), with heroic performances from Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Down to Earth) and Rufus Sewell (Dangerous Beauty, Dark City). Ledger plays William Thatcher, a peasant squire who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman and takes the jousting world by storm. The only thing that stands between William and his dream of becoming the World Champion of the most extreme of sports is the bad boy of the sport Count Adhemar. And when the two rivals go lance to lance at the world finals, you’d better arm yourself and hang on tight for the ride of your life!”
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATIONS of the Theatrical & Extended versions of the film
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATIONS OF BOTH VERSIONS
- NEW DOLBY ATMOS TRACK (for both versions) + English 5.1 (for both versions)
- 4K HDR picture and Dolby Atmos audio approved by director Brian Helgeland
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL VERSION, plus English 5.1 track
- NEW 5 Deleted & Extended Scenes
- NEW Gag Reel
- NEW Quill and Quarterhorse: 2nd Unit Photography
- Commentary with Director Brian Helgeland and Actor Paul Bettany
- 11 Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes
- 6 Original Deleted Scenes with Filmmaker’s Intros
- HBO Making-Of Special
- Music Video
- Domestic and International Trailers & TV Spot
Helgeland has spoken about trying to launch a sequel with Netflix, but it would be denied due to the streamer going by their algorithm. The director explained, “I pitched it to Sony because they own the rights, and it seemed like they were interested in making it with Netflix and releasing it as a Netflix movie. My understanding is that Netflix tested this sequel idea through their algorithms, which indicated that it would not be successful.” This was to his surprise as he said, “A Knight’s Tale seems to get more popular with every passing year; it’s the strangest thing.”
