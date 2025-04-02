A Minecraft Movie could tunnel its way to $140M as audiences yearn to work the mines with Jack Black and Jason Momoa

A Minecraft Movie opens in theaters this weekend. After some unexpected glowing reactions, the live-action animated hybrid from Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre‘s Jared Hess could tunnel to a significant box office debut. If A Minecraft Movie hits, it could be a relief for theater owners, who, after several weeks of underwhelming ticket sales and blockbusters being dead on arrival, are praying to the money gods for blessings of debit card swipes and concession sales.

According to analysts, Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie could earn $140 million worldwide during its premiere weekend. The split looks like $65M stateside and $65M overseas. The extra $10M is padding for a shaky market in the U.S. and Canada. A Minecraft Movie benefits from kids being out of school for Spring Break, and parents are desperate for something that takes their minds away from doom-scrolling and signing at new cycles. Plus, we know how popular Minecraft is. I’d hate to be the kid who goes back to school not seeing the new hotness.

Another new movie hitting theaters this weekend is Neon’s Hell of a Summer, co-written, co-directed, and starring Finn Wolfhard. The slasher comedy takes an old-school approach to the genre by focusing on summer camp counselors who are terrorized by a masked killer. Hell could make a little over $1M during its wide-release debut.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, and Gentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner. Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world of danger, mystery, and quirky mobs!

