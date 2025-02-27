Imagination is the key to survival in the final, explosive, and Easter-egg-filled trailer for A Minecraft Movie

At a time when movies based on video game properties like Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. continue to take the box office by storm and break the decades-long curse of mediocre adaptations, it’s entirely fitting that one of the gaming industry’s most significant success stories, Minecraft, makes its way to the silver screen. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures is thrilled to present fans of the beloved “forever game” franchise with a brand-new, Easter egg-filled trailer for A Minecraft Movie.

Directed by Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre, and Gentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner. Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world filled with danger, mystery, and quirky mobs as WB’s new trailer for A Minecraft Movie delivers the goods gamers have waited for.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Minecraft Movie courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Jared Hess directs A Minecraft Movie from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, with a story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game.

Today’s trailer for A Minecraft Movie begins with a charming scene of a family of cubic pandas enjoying a sunny afternoon in the Overworld. Then, we spot Steve (Black), Garrett (Momoa), and Henry (Hansen) falling from the sky at an alarming speed. Not to worry, though. Steve’s got his trusty water bucket to help cushion their fall. All is well until Steve introduces his party to The Nether, a hellish underworld devoid of imagination and creativity where sinister forces threaten to upend the balance between good and evil. With the fate of the Overworld on the verge of invasion, Steve and his friends use many tricks of the Minecraft trade to turn the tide of a zany war for control of the land. Today’s final trailer includes tons of Easter eggs for fans to spot, including wingsuits, a feisty Chicken Jockey, Piglin armies, and Jennifer Coolidge! Okay, so Jennifer Coolidge isn’t a part of the Minecraft game, but she could be! You just need to use your imagination and get building!

You can check out a gallery of images from the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie below:

How many Easter eggs can you spot in the new trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

A Minecraft Movie comes to theaters on April 4, 2025! Tickets are on sale now!