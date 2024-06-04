A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski comments on entering the world created by John Krasinski

The sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise is heading to New York with its latest entry, A Quiet Place: Day One , which is set to reach theatres on June 28th – and with that release date just a few weeks away, Empire has published an interview with director Michael Sarnoski, who earned a lot of positive attention with his feature directorial debut Pig (watch it HERE) a few years ago, in which he discusses what it was like to enter the world that was created by John Krasinski, the director of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II.

Sarnoski said, “ When [Krasinski] first brought me onto the project, his directive was, ‘Can you bring some of that Pig touch to the A Quiet Place universe?’ What he wanted was to see someone else play in the sandbox that he had created. Finding those differences was exciting. It wasn’t something that we leaned away from. In the first two, family was really important. And with that comes characters that have an established relationship. I wanted to explore what the end of the world looked like for people that didn’t have an established relationship, or a reason to care about each other. “

The director also felt it was important to challenge himself on this project. “ It’s something I learned on Pig as well: don’t be scared of taking big swings and trying new things. I could have gone into this just terrified, but I decided to just be like, ‘I’m just gonna give it a shot, hope for the best, and be daring with stuff.’ “

The story of A Quiet Place: Day One, which is credited to Krasinski and Sarnoski, does take place in the same world established in the first two movies, but doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies. Deadline’s sources said that after seeing Pig and being blown away by the film, Krasinski was quick to put Sarnoski on the short list of directors to take a meeting for the project. While insiders say Sarnoski’s vision for the film was still his own and different from what Krasinski had done with the first two, he still gave a pitch that fit the tone of the world they had created and felt he was the perfect fit for their next installment.

Krasinski is producing A Quiet Place: Day One under his Sunday Night banner, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce through their company Platinum Dunes. Krasinski’s Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger serves as executive producer.

The film stars 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff of Hereditary and Pig, and Joseph Quinn, who is better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things. Djimon Hounsou, who played “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprises that role here.

Here’s the official synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.

