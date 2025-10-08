Horror Movie News

A Quiet Place franchise expands with comic book series Storm Warning

By
Posted 3 hours ago
IDW Publishing, a company known for bringing us comic books based on popular established properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, has launched a new line of comics called IDW Dark, which specializes in horror stories. The IDW Dark line includes titles based on Paramount Pictures horror properties like Smile, A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow, and more. The comic book series Event Horizon: Dark Descent launched back in August, Smile: For the Camera is coming along in February – and a press release lets us know that A Quiet Place: Storm Warning will reach store shelves in March!

Coming from the creative duo of writer and layout artist Phil Hester (Gotham City: Year One, Swamp Thing) and artist Ryan Kelly (Lucifer, Stranger Things), the A Quiet Place comic book series has the following description: As spine-chilling creatures create chaos around the globe and slaughter anything that makes a sound, a small island town in the Midwest will struggle to survive in silence as the ferocious and seemingly unstoppable extraterrestrial terrors lurk all around them.

Hester had this to say about the series: “As a franchise, I think A Quiet Place stands out for two reasons. Each movie is a relentless torrent of suspenseful action, but with a genuinely moving drama at its core. Secondly, it’s an innovative formal exercise in visual storytelling without dialogue. With A Quiet Place: Storm Warning, I feel Ryan Kelly and I have replicated those qualities, but in an entirely different medium. We’re both Midwesterners living along the Mississippi, so the tiny, creature-besieged island town of Pearl, Iowa in this series is in our blood. Also, as creators, the challenge of largely silent storytelling has inspired us to stretch our skills in new and exciting ways, resulting in a horror series unlike any other book on the stands. Just remember to flip those pages quietly. Something unwanted might be listening.

As I’ve said before, I always think it’s fun when movie franchises I’m a fan of are expanded with comic books, so this IDW Dark lineup sounds very cool to me. A Quiet Place: Storm Warning will help hold us over until writer/director John Krasinski brings us A Quiet Place Part III, which is scheduled to reach theatres on July 30, 2027.

A Quiet Place: Storm Warning

Source: Daily Dead
