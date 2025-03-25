The first reactions to Jason Statham and David Ayer’s A Working Man say it’s pure ’80s-style action with an absurd body count

If action movies from the ’80s get your blood pumping, you’ll want to pay attention to the hype behind David Ayer and Jason Stathams latest cinematic beat-down, A Working Man. The first reactions to the duo’s latest display of one-man-army madness are making the rounds on social media. From the look of things, we’ve got many reasons to get excited about Statham’s latest showcase of badassery and body-sending one-liners.
According to JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, A Working Man is a “campy B-movie blast” that starts off low-key but quickly ramps up with demented madness.
Meanwhile, Variety and The AV Club writer Courtney Howard says A Working Man features “gripping vengeance-fueled beat-downs” and a smattering of sincerity.
Bill Bria of Slash Film says that while A Working Man isn’t The Beekeeper 2, it still packs a punch with “Reacher-style brawlin’,” with a taste of Rambo and Hard Target.
Here’s the official synopsis for A Working Man courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:
“Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.“
David Ayer directs A Working Man, based on the novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, from a screenplay he wrote with Sylvester Stallone. Statham leads the action bonanza with Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, and Cokey Falkow, with Michael Peña and David Harbour, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro filling out the cast. Chris Long, Jason Statham, John Friedberg, David Ayer, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Block, Kevin King Templeton produce.
You can see other reactions to A Working Man below:
David Ayer and Jason Statham’s A Working Man takes a sledgehammer to audiences this Friday, March 28. Could Ayer’s latest action romp be the swift kick in the ass the box office needs to get back into shape? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and tell us if you plan to see A Working Man this weekend.
