The first reactions to Jason Statham and David Ayer’s A Working Man say it’s pure ’80s-style action with an absurd body count

The first reactions to David Ayer and Jason Statham’s one-man-army romp The Working Man say it’s an ’80s-style action blast!

If action movies from the ’80s get your blood pumping, you’ll want to pay attention to the hype behind David Ayer and Jason Stathams latest cinematic beat-down, A Working Man. The first reactions to the duo’s latest display of one-man-army madness are making the rounds on social media. From the look of things, we’ve got many reasons to get excited about Statham’s latest showcase of badassery and body-sending one-liners.

According to JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, A Working Man is a “campy B-movie blast” that starts off low-key but quickly ramps up with demented madness.

A Working Man is a campy B-movie blast. Statham kills hundreds. Stallone’s script is eighties-style madness (a compliment) and Ayer’s direction is on point. Similar to Beekeeper in that it starts low key and gets more demented (gloriously so) as it goes on. — Chris Bumbray (@cbumbray) March 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Variety and The AV Club writer Courtney Howard says A Working Man features “gripping vengeance-fueled beat-downs” and a smattering of sincerity.

.@DavidAyerMovies’ #AWorkingMan is what we go to the movies for: Gripping vengeance-fueled beat-downs, a flinty anti-hero & a lil’ sincerity. A chiseled, no mercy brawler & rollicking, crowd-pleasing great time seeing Jason Statham kick ass. We need 1 of these collabs every year. pic.twitter.com/ZxMIST5iXL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 25, 2025

Bill Bria of Slash Film says that while A Working Man isn’t The Beekeeper 2, it still packs a punch with “Reacher-style brawlin’,” with a taste of Rambo and Hard Target.

If you’re hoping that #AWorkingMan is THE BEEKEEPER, TOO, you’d better wait for that film’s sequel. But if you want some REACHER-style brawlin’ with a dash of RAMBO spice and HARD TARGET seasoning, Statham & Ayer deliver. This duo’s electric; hope they make something every year! pic.twitter.com/0z3VSpL0jQ — Bill Bria (@billbria) March 25, 2025

Here’s the official synopsis for A Working Man courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.“

David Ayer directs A Working Man, based on the novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, from a screenplay he wrote with Sylvester Stallone. Statham leads the action bonanza with Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, and Cokey Falkow, with Michael Peña and David Harbour, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro filling out the cast. Chris Long, Jason Statham, John Friedberg, David Ayer, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Block, Kevin King Templeton produce.

You can see other reactions to A Working Man below:

A WORKING MAN is easily my favorite Jason Statham-led action film in quite some time. Leaps and bounds better than his last collaboration with David Ayer. While it may run a bit long, this blue-collar, no-nonsense blockbuster delivers relentless entertainment, packed with… pic.twitter.com/PPw32nlIQI — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 25, 2025

A Working Man is pure action excellence. David Ayer and Jason Statham combine for another satisfying outing at the movies. It might be more Death Wish than Commando, but Statham is in his Charles Bronson era, and I love it. #AWorkingMan pic.twitter.com/GnOKSPitUz — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 25, 2025

#AWorkingMan is a blast! You know the drill—Jason Statham in a new job, still kicking ass. And it works every time. Beyond the action, it tackles deeper issues like human trafficking and its toll on loved ones. I had a good time with this one—audiences will too! pic.twitter.com/3GC3AaJqQ1 — Dennis – La Oficina Geek (@LaOficinaGeek) March 25, 2025

You know what you’re getting with a Jason Statham movie, and #AWorkingMan delivers the goods. Not as much over-the-top fun as The Beekeeper, but this throwback to the ‘80s Action Star Vehicle works a treat, even if it does get bogged down by an unnecessarily complex plot. pic.twitter.com/5gfIcEgR2b — Dancin' Dan in Movieland (@dancindanonfilm) March 25, 2025

David Ayer and Jason Statham's A Working Man takes a sledgehammer to audiences this Friday, March 28.