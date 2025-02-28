A Working Man: Jason Statham breaks limbs in first clip from David Ayer action thriller

Jason Statham does what he does best in the first clip from A Working Man, the upcoming action thriller directed by David Ayer.

Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the first clip from A Working Man, the upcoming action thriller featuring Jason Statham doing what he does best: kicking ass and grunting monosyllabically.

The clip finds Levon Cade (Statham) brought before Dutch (Chidi Ajufo), who seems to be sitting upon some type of motorcycle club version of the Iron Throne. Dutch suspects that Cade might be a cop and orders his underlings to go through Cade’s pockets. Cue broken limbs, smashed faces, and all-around mayhem. Check out the clip for yourself above!

“ Levon Cade (Statham) left his ‘profession’ behind him to go straight and work in construction, ” reads the official synopsis for A Working Man. “ He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life. “

In addition to Statham, A Working Man also stars Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro. The film is based on Chuck Dixon’s novel Levon’s Trade. David Ayer directed the film and also co-wrote the script alongside Sylvester Stallone.

It was recently announced that Statham will be returning for a sequel to The Beekeeper, the action thriller directed by Ayer, which was a surprise hit last year. Ayer won’t be in the director’s chair this time around as he will be busy with Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller starring Brad Pitt and J.K. Simmons. Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto will take the helm this time around, with production set to kick off this fall.

What did you think of the first clip for A Working Man? Will you be watching when it’s released on March 28th?