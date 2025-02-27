The Beekeeper 2: Timo Tjahjanto to direct Jason Statham sequel

Fresh off of directing the Bob Odenkirk action sequel Nobody 2 (which is now in post-production) for Universal, Timo Tjahjanto has signed on to direct the Jason Statham action sequel The Beekeeper 2 for Miramax! Deadline reports that filming on the Statham movie is expected to begin this fall.

Directed by David Ayer from a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer, The Beekeeper was a surprisingly good action flick that showed us what happens when one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” As Deadline reminds us, it was about Adam Clay, a retired clandestine human intelligence operative who sets out for revenge after his kind-hearted landlady becomes the victim of a phishing scam that steals millions of dollars from a charity she runs. Wimmer has written the screenplay for the sequel, but plot details have not yet been revealed.

Ayer reteamed with Statham for the film A Working Man, which is scheduled to reach theatres on March 28th. While he won’t be at the helm of The Beekeeper 2 because he’s currently in production on the Brad Pitt movie The Heart of the Beast, the studio and filmmakers are hoping to get him involved with the sequel in a producing capacity. Amazon/MGM Studios handled domestic distribution for The Beekeeper and might be doing the same for this follow-up.

In addition to the upcoming Nobody 2, Tjahjanto’s directing credits include The Shadow Strays, The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4, Headshot, May the Devil Take You, and May the Devil Take You Too. So he has experience making some badass, hard-hitting action movies (and some creepy horror flicks, too).

Statham won’t just be reprising the role of Adam Clay for the new movie, as he’s also producing The Beekeeper 2 through his Punch Palace Productions shingle, while Chris Long is producing through Long Shot Productions. Made on a budget of $40 million, the first film earned more than $152 million at the global box office.

Are you interested in The Beekeeper 2? What do you think of Timo Tjahjanto being hired to direct the film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.