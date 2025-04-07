Adolescence producer is planning to develop a new series inspired by the movie that many call one of the most horrifying films ever seen

Adolescence is a smash hit for Netflix. What’s even more impressive is that not only are viewers finding it to be good television, but it tackles an incredibly disturbing subject that some may have the misfortune to experience. Adolescence touches on a sensitive topic of a young boy who is suspected of murdering a classmate. The series has been collecting accolades for exploring the tough topic through a sophisticated lens and not an exploitative one for the sake of entertainment. There’s even talk about the series being shown in schools for awareness. And now, the producer behind the show is ready to explore another terrifying tale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warp Films, the production company based out of Sheffield that made Adolescence, has now gained the option to develop a new series based on the 1984 BBC movie Threads. Threads is the U.K.’s answer to America’s The Day After, in which it was also a TV movie that took a horrifying look at the fallout following a nuclear attack. The movie had also gained a reputation for being one of the most disturbing movies ever and it would rarely broadcast on television after its original airing, which became known as “the night the country didn’t sleep.”

Warp Films would state, “Renowned for its groundbreaking portrayal of a fictional apocalypse, Threads offers a harrowing depiction of life in nuclear war-era Britain, set in Sheffield. This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling. The original film’s chilling account immerses viewers in the struggles of ordinary people facing unimaginable hardship.” The statement continued, “Warp Films remains dedicated to producing authentic stories that highlight working-class experiences and is proud to reimagine this iconic story, finding new layers of meaning and elements of hope.”

Mark Herbert, founder and CEO of Warp Films, added, “Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences. Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”