Aggro Dr1ft trailer: Harmony Korine, Travis Scott film gets a trailer ahead of experimental tour

A trailer has been released for the Harmony Korine / Travis Scott film Aggro Dr1ft, which was shot in infrared and is about to go on tour

Rapper Travis Scott recently teamed up with the entertainment company A24 and director Harmony Korine (Kids) on two different projects. One was Circus Maximus, a companion piece to Scott’s album Utopia that reached theatres the day before Utopia was released. The other is the “action-oriented feature” Aggro Dr1ft , which was shot entirely in infrared and has been making the festival rounds. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray wasn’t very impressed with Aggro Dr1ft after catching one of its festival screenings, giving it a 5/10 review that can be read HERE. Next up is a February 7th screening at a strip club in Los Angeles called Crazy Girls (tickets are available at THIS LINK), and in anticipation of that screening a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Aggro Dr1ft has the following logline: Breaking away from the traditional parameters of cinema, Aggro Dr1ft explores the onslaught of digital ephemera and interrogates modern life through the vernacular of video games. Shot entirely through an infrared lens, the film follows a Miami Beach hitman as he embarks on the relentless pursuit of his next target.

Scott stars and is joined in the cast by Jordi Mollà (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Devon James (The Beach Bum), and newcomer Joshua Tilley.

Variety reports that EDGLRD, a multimedia design collective, is behind the experimental tour that will bring Aggro Dr1ft to unconventional venues across the United States, starting with Crazy Girls. Variety notes, “Each location will use backdrops featuring creative visuals designed by EDGLRD to highlight the company’s animation and visual effects style. Musical performances from Korine and Aggro Dr1ft composer Araabmuzik will accompany the screenings. Additional music acts will be announced at a later date.”

EDGLRD’s head of film strategy and development Eric Kohn said, “ The distribution of Aggro Dr1ft goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience. You don’t just watch Aggro Dr1ft — you step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it. “

What did you think of the Aggro Dr1ft trailer? Would you be interested in catching a screening of this movie during its experimental tour? Let us know by leaving a comment below.