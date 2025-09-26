1997’s Anaconda slithers into a new 4K Blu-ray this winter

This past week saw Sony release a trailer for their meta “reboot” of the Anaconda franchise. It will be a comedy that “involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves into a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes and violent criminals.“ Now, the infamous original can be yours to own in glorious 4K with a new release from Sony. The Jennifer Lopez-starring film is getting an ultra-HD restoration from the original negatives and will be hitting retailers on December 9.

The official description reads,

“Anaconda is an action-packed thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Academy Award®-winner Jon Voight (1978 Best Actor, Coming Home) and Eric Stoltz. A documentary film crew, headed by anthropologist Steve Cale (Stoltz) and director Terri Flores (Lopez), ventures into the world’s most isolated jungle – the Amazon – in search of a lost and forgotten civilization. Early in their journey, they come to the aid of Paul Serone, a Paraguayan guide (Voight), who joins their expedition. But Serone is actually a poacher on the trail of a legendary snake. When Serone hijacks the boat and its crew on his quest to track and kill the giant snake, he steers the expedition right into the path of the deadly monster. Get ready for a wild, scare-a-minute thrill ride because Anaconda will grab you and take your breath away.”

The Special Features will include:

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

Special Features: Interview with Director Luis Llosa Interview with Co-Writer Hans Bauer Deleted & Extended Scenes Theatrical Trailer



The technical specs read:

Run Time: Approx. 89 minutes

Approx. 89 minutes Rating: PG-13 for intense adventure violence, and for brief language and sensuality.

PG-13 for intense adventure violence, and for brief language and sensuality. 4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.40:1

2160p Ultra High Definition, 2.40:1 4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Compatible) | English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

The specs, according to Blu-ray.com: