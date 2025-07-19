Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man deserved a trilogy

Raimi and star Tobey Maguire had promised a fourth movie, Spider-Man 3 felt like it had been made by people who were no longer terribly engaged with the web-slinging hero. So it wasn’t a huge surprise when Sony pulled the plug on Spider-Man 4, opting instead to reboot the character in 2012 with director Marc Webb and star Andrew Garfield.

While many questioned the wisdom of retelling Spider-Man’s origin story only ten years after Raimi had done so iconically, the movie was a solid financial hit. Audiences embraced Garfield’s take on Peter Parker, especially his chemistry with Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy.

However, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 proved to be a mixed bag. Fans were frustrated by the film’s many dangling threads—teases for a potential Sinister Six spin-off and a larger Sony Spider-franchise—which left the movie feeling more like one big Easter egg hunt than a cohesive story. It didn’t help that, while the film grossed nearly $775 million worldwide, its enormous budget meant it may have actually lost money. As a result, Sony struck a unique co-producing deal with Marvel Studios, allowing the character to be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a partnership that’s nearly fallen apart more than once since.

Amid the recasting of Spider-Man with Tom Holland and the various Spider-Verse spinoffs, Andrew Garfield was quietly shown the door.

Yet he’s remained a cult-favorite Spider-Man, with many fans feeling he was done dirty by the studio. Still, it’s hard to feel too bad for Garfield, given the slew of critically acclaimed roles he’s taken on since. But when he reappeared (alongside Tobey Maguire) as Spider-Man in No Way Home, many saw it as redemption for his portrayal.

So, in the wake of several failed Spider-Man spinoffs, should Sony give serious thought to closing out his trilogy? That’s the question our own Kier Gomes poses in today’s video on JoBlo Originals, which you can watch embedded above.

Would you like to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3? Let us know in the comments!