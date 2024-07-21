Anna Faris would return for another Scary Movie on two conditions

Anna Faris, who starred in the first four Scary Movie entries, would return for the announced sixth if the pay was right.

We all celebrated when it was announced that Neve Campbell would finally be getting her due salary for another Scream movie. That may take care of Sidney Prescott, what about Cindy Campbell, her spoof counterpart? As it turns out, Anna Faris – who played the central character in the Scary Movie franchise – is also down for reprising her character…and for the same reason, no less.

When People asked Anna Faris what it would take to get her to sign on for another Scary Movie entry, the actress was straight up in her response: “Well, money!” Cindy Campbell served as the primary protagonist of the first four Scary Movie installments, outsmarting (OK, maybe smart isn’t the right phrase) any Ghostface that came her way. But Faris sat out Scary Movie 5, which came out in 2013, seven years after the fourth movie.

Anna Faris’ words come after it was announced that a sixth Scary Movie is headed to theaters next year. No plot details or cast have been announced, but no doubt you can expect the exact style that was found in the first five. While the series has passed around between the Wayans Brothers and spoof hall of famer David Zucker (Airplane!, The Naked Gun), the format has remained the same: a loose plot based around spoofing whatever movies – mostly horror – are hot at the time. So no doubt we’ll see someone with literal long legs…

Anna Faris said she could also be coaxed into another Scary Movie if a certain co-star returned. Faris also revealed, “I would love to work with Regina [Hall] again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!” Hall, like Faris, appeared in the first four Scary Movies, playing best friend Regina Meeks.

Anna Faris is well aware that the Scary Movie franchise made her a star and helped her hone her comedic chops. “I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings…If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head — how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera.”

Across five movies, the Scary Movie franchise has grossed $830 million worldwide, with the original nabbing $157 million domestically and becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of 2000.

