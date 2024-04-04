Ape x Mecha Ape: New World Order trailer previews The Asylum’s latest mockbuster

The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire mockbuster Ape x Mecha Ape: New World Order gets a trailer ahead of digital and theatrical release

When Warner Bros. and Legendary released Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021, the folks at The Asylum quickly put together a mockbuster called Ape vs. Monster, which featured a giant chimpanzee battling a giant Gila monster (after both creatures were enlarged by consuming a mysterious substance leaking from a space capsule). A sequel called Ape vs. Mecha Ape followed in 2023. Now the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theatres, and The Asylum will be giving their mockbuster Ape x Mecha Ape: New World Order a digital and theatrical release this Friday, April 5th. In anticipation of the release, a trailer has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Ape x Mecha Ape: New World Order has been written and directed by Marc Gottlieb, who previously directed Ape vs. Mecha Ape and the 1995 comedy Cousin Howard. Gottlieb’s other writing credits include Planet of the Sharks, Triassic World, Fast and Fierce: Death Race, Aquarium of the Dead, Jungle Run, Top Gunner: Danger Zone, 2025 Armageddon, and Megalodon: The Frenzy, among other titles. For this film, he crafted the following story: A global cabal of world leaders awakens an ancient creature beneath the ocean floor. Now mankind’s only hope rests on an uneasy alliance between the giant ape and his mechanical arch-nemesis, Mecha Ape MkII, to save the Earth.

Sean Young (Blader Runner), Ashley Dakin (Betrayed by My Bridesmaid), and Jared Rivet (How to Kill Your Roommates and Get Away with It) star.

Ape x Mecha Ape: New World Order will be showing on the big screen in the following theatres:

Laemmle – Glendale, California

Hickory Ridge Cinemas – Brunswick, Ohio

Trylon Cinema – Minneapolis, Minnesota

O Cinema – South Beach, Miami, Florida

Aurora Cineplex – Roswell, Georgia

What did you think of the Ape x Mecha Ape: New World Order trailer? Will you be watching this mockbuster? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Asylum also released the mockbuster King of the Lost World when Peter Jackson’s King Kong remake was released in 2005, and made a movie called Monster Island to coincide with the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.