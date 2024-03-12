Z Nation returns? The Asylum promises a big announcement is coming

The horror TV series Z Nation was produced by The Asylum (a company best known for the Sharknado franchise and mockbusters) and aired on Syfy for five seasons, running for a total of 68 episodes from September 12, 2014 to December 28, 2018. After that show wrapped up, a prequel series called Black Summer ran for two seasons (released in 2019 and 2021) on the Netflix streaming service. If you’ve been wondering when Black Summer is going to return for a third season… well, it looks like it’s not going to, because the folks at What’s on Netflix have confirmed that Netflix quietly “ghost cancelled” the show. But a new post on The Asylum’s X account indicates that Z Nation might be getting a revival! The post promises that a big announcement is coming soon…

Sorry folks. We took a brief break. But now that we're back… #ZNation pic.twitter.com/MaRC7fWISG — The Asylum (@theasylumcc) March 12, 2024

If you need a reminder of what Z Nation was all about, here’s the Wikipedia synopsis: Z Nation begins three years into a zombie apocalypse caused by a virus that has already killed most humans. In the days just before society fell apart, Alvin Bernard Murphy was one of three inmates at Portsmouth Naval Prison in Kittery, Maine, who were participants in a government-approved experiment. Each inmate was given a different test vaccine, however Murphy was the only one to survive the vaccine injection. After the Prison falls to the zombies, the head of the experiment and her staff evacuate and leave Murphy behind. As such he is bitten multiple times and is the only known survivor of a zombie bite who did not turn into a zombie. His blood contains antibodies that are humankind’s last and best hope for a vaccine. However, he seems to be mutating into some form of hybrid between zombie and human—his skin is shedding and his body turning blue, and he seems to be able to control and even mesmerize certain types of zombies that he encounters; yet he has not turned into a full zombie and still maintains control of himself.

The series revolves around his travels with a small group of survivors being led through the apocalypse by Lieutenant Roberta Warren and Simon “Citizen Z” Cruller, an NSA hacker with nearly unlimited radio and computer access. The group must transport Murphy from New York to the world’s last known functioning Centers for Disease Control research lab in California. However, Murphy harbors a dark secret about his condition that threatens them all.

The show starred Kellita Smith, DJ Qualls, Keith Allan, Russell Hodgkinson, Nat Zang, Anastasia Baranova, Michael Welch, Pisay Pao, Tom Everett Scott, Harold Perrineau, Matt Cedeño, Emilio Rivera, Joseph Gatt, Sydney Viengluang, Ramona Young, Natalie Jongjaroenlarp, Holden Goyette, Tara Holt, Grace Phipps, Henry Rollins, Katy O’Brian, Mario Van Peebles, Lydia Hearst, and Jack Plotnick.

Are you a fan of Z Nation, and would you like to see a revival of the series? What do you think the big announcement will be? Let us know by leaving a comment below.