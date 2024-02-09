You can watch the A Quiet Place: Day One TV spot here before it airs during the Super Bowl

The “Big Game” TV spot will be promoting A Quiet Place: Day One during the Super Bowl, but you can already watch it online

By

The sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise is heading to New York with its latest entry, A Quiet Place: Day One, which is set to reach theatres on June 28th. A trailer for the film arrived online just a couple days ago, and now we know that this is also one of the movies that’s going to be promoted during the Super Bowl this Sunday. We know that because the “Big Game” TV spot has already made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above!

While John Krasinski directed the previous two films, he is producing A Quiet Place: Day One and has passed the helming duties over to Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig (watch it HERE). Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) was attached to write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One for a while, but when he dropped out he was replaced by Sarnoski. The story, which is credited to Krasinski and Sarnoski, does take place in the same world established in the first two movies, but doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies.

Deadline’s sources said that after seeing Pig and being blown away by the film, Krasinski was quick to put Sarnoski on the short list of directors to take a meeting for the project. While insiders say Sarnoski’s vision for the film was still his own and different from what Krasinski had done with the first two, he still gave a pitch that fit the tone of the world they had created and felt he was the perfect fit for their next installment.

Krasinski is producing A Quiet Place: Day One under his Sunday Night banner, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce through their company Platinum Dunes. Krasinski’s Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger serves as executive producer.

The film stars 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff of Hereditary and Pig, and Joseph Quinn, who is better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things. Djimon Hounsou, who played “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprises that role here.

Here’s the official synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place: Day One? What did you think of the “Big Game” TV spot? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The "Big Game" TV spot will be promoting A Quiet Place: Day One during the Super Bowl, but you can already watch it online
You can watch the A Quiet Place: Day One TV spot here before it airs during the Super Bowl
A new promo for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses on the bigger, faster, scarier ghosts we'll be seeing in this movie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire focuses on the film’s bigger, faster, and scarier ghosts
The horrific fairy tale Cinderella's Revenge, starring Natasha Henstridge, is set to receive a theatrical release in April
Cinderella’s Revenge: horrific fairy tale starring Natasha Henstridge gets April theatrical release
Starry Eyes and Pet Sematary directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer will be making the survival thriller The Swallow with Grace Van Dien
The Swallow: Starry Eyes and Pet Sematary directors take on survival thriller starring Grace Van Dien
View All

About the Author

14602 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest A Quiet Place: Day One News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles