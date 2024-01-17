A Quiet Place: Day One star Alex Wolff says it’s not a horror movie

The sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise is heading to New York with its latest entry, A Quiet Place: Day One , which is set to reach theatres on June 28th – but cast member Alex Wolff (Hereditary) doesn’t think the film should be categorized as a sci-fi horror movie. During a red carpet chat with Discussing Film, Wolff said A Quiet Place: Day One is more like an expensive drama.

Wolff told Discussing Film, “ That’s not a horror movie, not really. I might get in trouble for saying that. It’s the director of Pig, this film I did, so it’s very… it’s more a drama. It’s weird going from a two million dollar movie (Pig) to, like, a hundred million dollar movie (A Quiet Place: Day One), though, and working in the same proximity, there’s only about four or five characters in it. So it was kind of like making Pig, just on a massive scale, so that was really interesting. “

Alex Wolff describes ‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE’ as not a horror movie but part drama instead. pic.twitter.com/H4eIo2eMKM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 7, 2024

While John Krasinski directed the previous two films, he is producing A Quiet Place: Day One and has passed the helming duties over to – as Wolff mentioned – Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig (watch it HERE). Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special) was attached to write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One for a while, but when he dropped out he was replaced by Sarnoski. The story does take place in the same world established in the first two movies, but doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies.

Deadline’s sources said that after seeing Pig and being blown away by the film, Krasinski was quick to put Sarnoski on the short list of directors to take a meeting for the project. While insiders say Sarnoski’s vision for the film was still his own and different from what Krasinski had done with the first two, he still gave a pitch that fit the tone of the world they had created and felt he was the perfect fit for their next installment.

Krasinski is producing A Quiet Place: Day One under his Sunday Night banner, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce through their company Platinum Dunes. Krasinski’s Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger serves as executive producer.

If there are only four or five characters in the film, we already know most of the cast members. Wolff is joined in the cast by 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, who is better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things. Djimon Hounsou, who played “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprises the role in this film.

Krasinski showed the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One to CinemaCon attendees, and here’s what JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had to say about it: “ Set in NYC – the loudest city on earth! Saw the first trailer and it’s pretty unique. While just a teaser you get a sense of how the aliens laid waste to the major cities. Looks intense and on a bigger scale than the other ones. The director of Pig made it and looks like he did a great job. “

Variety has a description: In the eerie, nearly-silent teaser, Nyong’o is seen roaming the streets of Manhattan, which has just suffered a mysterious attack. In the background, the familiar echolocation siren of the horrifying sound-hunting creatures taunts the inhabitants of the Big Apple and threatens their way of living. The minutes-long teaser is also stuffed with explosions and upsetting footage of survivors attempting to hide — under cars or elsewhere — from the deadly monsters. Only some are successful.

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place: Day One? What do you think of Alex Wolff saying it’s a drama rather than a horror movie? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.