Arcadian: Nicolas Cage thriller reaches theatres in April, will go to Shudder later in the year

We’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming Osgood Perkins / Nicolas Cage horror movie Longlegs recently, getting ready for that film’s July 12th theatrical release… but today, Deadline has revealed that another Cage thriller will be reaching theatres before Longlegs! That’s the survival thriller Arcadian (formerly known as Sand and Stones), which RLJE Films will be bringing to theatres on April 12th. The movie will then be going to the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services later in the year.

Scripted by Michael Nilon (Braven), Arcadian has the following synopsis: In the future, in a sparsely populated world, normal life has been decimated. Paul and his twin teenage sons, Thomas and Joseph, have managed to claw out an existence in their remote farmhouse, yet they live in constant fear. When the sun sets, ferocious creatures of the night awaken to hunt and consume all living souls in their path. And when Thomas makes one small mistake, the nocturnal creatures gain the upper hand and come for them. In a race against time, Paul, Thomas and Joseph must execute a desperate plan for survival .

Jaeden Martell (Stephen King’s It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) are also in the cast, with Martell and Jenkins playing the twin sons of Cage’s character. This project was a reunion for Cage and director Ben Brewer, as they previously worked together on the crime thriller The Trust.

Cage is producing Arcadian through his company Saturn Films, alongside Nilon, Braxton Pope, David Wulf of Redline Entertainment, and Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group. Aperture’s Slava Vladimirov, Jared Underwood, and Andrew Robinson serve as executive producers. Highland Film Group is co-financing the project and handling the world rights.

Fraser has previously described the film as a “thrilling, action packed ride.” I’ll definitely be checking it out.

