Arcadian: Nicolas Cage thriller reaches theatres in April, will go to Shudder later in the year

The Nicolas Cage thriller Arcadian is coming to theatres in April, will be available to watch on Shudder and AMC+ later in the year

By

We’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming Osgood Perkins / Nicolas Cage horror movie Longlegs recently, getting ready for that film’s July 12th theatrical release… but today, Deadline has revealed that another Cage thriller will be reaching theatres before Longlegs! That’s the survival thriller Arcadian (formerly known as Sand and Stones), which RLJE Films will be bringing to theatres on April 12th. The movie will then be going to the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services later in the year.

Scripted by Michael Nilon (Braven), Arcadian has the following synopsis: In the future, in a sparsely populated world, normal life has been decimated. Paul and his twin teenage sons, Thomas and Joseph, have managed to claw out an existence in their remote farmhouse, yet they live in constant fear. When the sun sets, ferocious creatures of the night awaken to hunt and consume all living souls in their path. And when Thomas makes one small mistake, the nocturnal creatures gain the upper hand and come for them. In a race against time, Paul, Thomas and Joseph must execute a desperate plan for survival.

Jaeden Martell (Stephen King’s It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) are also in the cast, with Martell and Jenkins playing the twin sons of Cage’s character. This project was a reunion for Cage and director Ben Brewer, as they previously worked together on the crime thriller The Trust.

Cage is producing Arcadian through his company Saturn Films, alongside Nilon, Braxton Pope, David Wulf of Redline Entertainment, and Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group. Aperture’s Slava Vladimirov, Jared Underwood, and Andrew Robinson serve as executive producers. Highland Film Group is co-financing the project and handling the world rights.

Fraser has previously described the film as a “thrilling, action packed ride.” I’ll definitely be checking it out.

Does Arcadian sound interesting to you? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie on the big screen, or on Shudder / AMC+? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Here’s an image from the film:

Arcadian Nicolas Cage

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch, and Mena Suvari star in the nature run amok survival thriller Prey, coming soon to theatres and VOD
Prey trailer: Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch, Mena Suvari are hunted by maneaters
Anchor Bay Entertainment is being revived with the release of the puppet horror film Abruptio and the documentary Dinner with Leatherface
Anchor Bay Entertainment label revived with releases of Abruptio and Dinner with Leatherface
The Nicolas Cage thriller Arcadian is coming to theatres in April, will be available to watch on Shudder and AMC+ later in the year
Arcadian: Nicolas Cage thriller reaches theatres in April, will go to Shudder later in the year
The first image from the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut, directed by Jess Varley, shows Kate Mara as the title character
The Astronaut first look image shows Kate Mara in sci-fi thriller
View All

About the Author

14650 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Nicolas Cage News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles