Arcadian trailer: Nicolas Cage takes on creatures of the night in April theatrical release

A few weeks ago, we heard that the Nicolas Cage survival thriller Arcadian (formerly known as Sand and Stones) will be getting a theatrical release, courtesy of RLJE Films, on April 12th. With that release date just a month away, a trailer for the film has now arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Scripted by Michael Nilon (Braven), Arcadian has the following synopsis: In the future, in a sparsely populated world, normal life has been decimated. Paul and his twin teenage sons, Thomas and Joseph, have managed to claw out an existence in their remote farmhouse, yet they live in constant fear. When the sun sets, ferocious creatures of the night awaken to hunt and consume all living souls in their path. And when Thomas makes one small mistake, the nocturnal creatures gain the upper hand and come for them. In a race against time, Paul, Thomas and Joseph must execute a desperate plan for survival .

Jaeden Martell (Stephen King’s It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga) are also in the cast, with Martell and Jenkins playing the twin sons of Cage’s character. This project was a reunion for Cage and director Ben Brewer, as they previously worked together on the crime thriller The Trust.

Cage is producing Arcadian through his company Saturn Films, alongside Nilon, Braxton Pope, David Wulf of Redline Entertainment, and Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group. Aperture’s Slava Vladimirov, Jared Underwood, and Andrew Robinson serve as executive producers. Highland Film Group is co-financing the project and handling the world rights. Fraser has previously described the film as a “thrilling, action packed ride.”

Beyond the theatrical release, the movie will be going to the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services later in the year.

I’m a Nicolas Cage fan, and there’s no way I’m going to miss the chance to watch him take on “creatures of the night” in this survival thriller.