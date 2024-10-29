Armie Hammer admits he “likes the cannibal” allegations now in podcast debut

The nail in Armie Hammer’s coffin seemed to be secure, but now he has returned, marking his debut in the podcast world. And Armie Hammer is making no secret that he’ll be using that platform as a way to discuss the various allegations against him.

In the debut episode of The Armie Hammertime Podcast, he sat down with inaugural guest Tom Arnold, who asked the host about his problems in Hollywood. As it turns out, he’s sort of amused by the allegations of cannibalism that soured his career. “I’m not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now…The accusations are the thing that make so much noise. Like, what makes more noise? ‘Armie Hammer is a cannibal’ or ‘Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal?’ The cannibal thing makes more noise and you don’t get an apology tour in this world. Like, someone says something about you, everyone believes it, and they move on with their lives to whatever it is they’re focused on, because they’ve got their own lives.”

Armie Hammer has been quite candid about not only the 2021 situation that caused his ousting from the business but all that has come from it. He, too, took time on his podcast to elaborate on the moment things started to crumble around him. He remembered it feeling like a runaway train once word started spreading, saying, “I remember when the sh*t hit the fan. It was gradual. First it was like little pieces of sh*t and then it was the whole thing…” Hammer also remembered feeling a bit isolated from his friends, particularly those that wouldn’t speak up to defend him even though they knew the allegations were false.

Even though Armie Hammer would face no charges related to any of the allegations of abuse and cannibalism, he has found himself essentially without work. Hence, a podcast in which he chooses Tom Arnold as his guest and names it after a 30+year-old catchphrase.

Do you ever see Armie Hammer getting back in good graces with the industry? Will he permanently be on the outs despite never facing charges?

