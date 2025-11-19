Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted a private screening of Edgar Wright’s The Running Man for U.S. veterans

Arnold Schwarzenegger is truly an action hero for all. The iconic 80s and 90s star and former California Governor never ceases to give attention to America’s bravest, as he spent Veteran’s Day at the VA with some of our retired service members and found out that their movie theater was currently non-functional. The Terminator star would take it upon himself to throw the veterans a private screening of Edgar Wright’s new interpretation of The Running Man, which took place at the Skydance offices on November 18. Schwarzenegger would point out that he was blown away by the new film and that they were able to establish the future that he wanted to show more of in his original adaptation.

In his Instagram post, Schwarzenegger showed a video of his intro to the movie along with the caption, “On Veterans Day when I was at the VA celebrating with my heroes, I found out their theater was out of commission and they didn’t have a place to watch movies.

I told them I’d set up a movie night, and I called my friends at @skydance and @paramountpics and asked if we could bring these real action heroes to their fancy screening room and shown them Running Man, since I’d enjoyed it there. They said of course.

I rented two buses to pick everyone up at the VA last night, and a week after hearing about the problem we had a solution. There heroes got a great night they deserved.

I wanted to share this because we all have power if we are willing to act. Most people would just post on social media: ‘it’s bogus our vets can’t watch movies at the VA.’ That doesn’t get them into a movie.

Sure, most people can’t get a screening room and buses. But you could buy one veteran a movie ticket and do more good than any social media post.

Do good, whenever you can. That’s your greatest power, and don’t let anyone take it away from you. Not government, not social media, not politicians.

When you want to complain about something bad, say, ‘what good can I do?‘”

While Arnold was blown away by Edgar Wright’s interpretation, our own Chris Bumbray was moreso torn on his feelings on the film, as he said in his review, “Wright is a great director, though sometimes his movies don’t quite land for me. Maybe it’s because they’re so stuffed and frantic that they can be overwhelming. It took me several repeat viewings to come around to Scott Pilgrim, and perhaps the same will be true here. Even so, the flaws are outweighed by the sheer craft and spectacle on display. It might not have landed exactly how I hoped, but The Running Man is still a must-see—and one many will love.”