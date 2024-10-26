Arrow Video’s January slate includes 4Ks of Inglourious Basterds and The Cell

Arrow Video is going into truly dangerous territory – Nazi-occupied France and the mind of a killer – this January, as they are releasing limited edition 4K Blu-rays of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Tarsem Singh’s The Cell.
Coming out on January 14th from Arrow Video is Inglourious Basterds, which comes complete with a 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in High Dynamic Range and original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio. It comes with previously available special features but also a number of new ones. They are:
What Would Sally Do?, a new interview with editor Fred Raskin
Blood Fiction, a new interview with special make-up effects supervisor Greg Nicotero
Doomstruck, a new interview with actor Omar Doom
Making it Right, a new visual essay by film critic Walter Chaw, author of A Walter Hill Film
Film History on Fire, a new visual essay by film scholar Pamela Hutchinson, author of BFI Film Classics Pandora’s Box
Filmmaking in Occupied France, a new interview with film scholar Christine Leteux, author of Continental Films: French Cinema Under German Control
The set also features plenty of goodies for the die-hard Inglourious Basterds fan, including a 60-page book with various essays, a double-sided folder, a coaster from La Louisianne (the basement tavern featured in the film), a program from the premiere of Nation’s Pride, postcards, and even a recipe for strudel.
As for The Cell, which streets on January 21st, you can expect a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) presentation of both the Theatrical and Director’s cuts with Dolby Vision, along with Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio. On top of getting those two cuts of The Cell, an extra disc features a version that has never been seen: a theatrical version in 1.78:1 with alternate grading. Like Inglourious Basterds, this release of The Cell features plenty of archival special features but brings in new ones as well:
Brand new audio commentary with film scholars Josh Nelson & Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
Brand new audio commentary with screenwriter Mark Protosevich & film critic Kay Lynch
Projection of the Mind’s Eye, a new feature-length interview with director Tarsem Singh
Between Two Worlds, a new in-depth interview with director of photography Paul Laufer
Paul Laufer Illuminates, a new interview about the alternate master of The Cell
Art is Where You Find It, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
The Costuming Auteur, a new visual essay by film critic Abby Bender
There, too, is a collector’s book with essays.
