Arrow Video’s January slate includes 4Ks of Inglourious Basterds and The Cell

Arrow Video has 4Ks of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Tarsem Singh’s The Cell lined up for January releases.

Arrow Video is going into truly dangerous territory – Nazi-occupied France and the mind of a killer – this January, as they are releasing limited edition 4K Blu-rays of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and Tarsem Singh’s The Cell.

Coming out on January 14th from Arrow Video is Inglourious Basterds, which comes complete with a 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in High Dynamic Range and original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio. It comes with previously available special features but also a number of new ones. They are:

What Would Sally Do?, a new interview with editor Fred Raskin

Blood Fiction, a new interview with special make-up effects supervisor Greg Nicotero

Doomstruck, a new interview with actor Omar Doom

Making it Right, a new visual essay by film critic Walter Chaw, author of A Walter Hill Film

Film History on Fire, a new visual essay by film scholar Pamela Hutchinson, author of BFI Film Classics Pandora’s Box

Filmmaking in Occupied France, a new interview with film scholar Christine Leteux, author of Continental Films: French Cinema Under German Control

The set also features plenty of goodies for the die-hard Inglourious Basterds fan, including a 60-page book with various essays, a double-sided folder, a coaster from La Louisianne (the basement tavern featured in the film), a program from the premiere of Nation’s Pride, postcards, and even a recipe for strudel.

As for The Cell, which streets on January 21st, you can expect a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) presentation of both the Theatrical and Director’s cuts with Dolby Vision, along with Original lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio. On top of getting those two cuts of The Cell, an extra disc features a version that has never been seen: a theatrical version in 1.78:1 with alternate grading. Like Inglourious Basterds, this release of The Cell features plenty of archival special features but brings in new ones as well:

Brand new audio commentary with film scholars Josh Nelson & Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Brand new audio commentary with screenwriter Mark Protosevich & film critic Kay Lynch

Projection of the Mind’s Eye, a new feature-length interview with director Tarsem Singh

Between Two Worlds, a new in-depth interview with director of photography Paul Laufer

Paul Laufer Illuminates, a new interview about the alternate master of The Cell

Art is Where You Find It, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

The Costuming Auteur, a new visual essay by film critic Abby Bender

There, too, is a collector’s book with essays.

Are you planning on picking up any of these Arrow Video releases this January? Let us know below!

Source: Arrow Video
