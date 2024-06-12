Quentin Tarantino teams with Jay Glennie for books about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds

Deadline reports that Quentin Tarantino has teamed with Jay Glennie for two books, which will explore the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds.

Jay Glennie, who has written books about the making of movies such as The Deer Hunter, Trainspotting, Raging Bull, and more, conducted many hours of interviews with Tarantino about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds. The books will include “ unseen personal photographs, behind-the-scenes stories, script drafts, notes, and changes, production and location materials, shooting schedules, and more. ” Tarantino will pen the forward for each book.

“ I have Jay Glennie’s books in my collection, and I have read and loved them, in particular on the making of The Deer Hunter. I just know that there is no better guy to take a deep dive into my movies, ” Tarantino said in a statement. “ Myself and my cast and crews have loved reliving our time making Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds with Jay, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the finished books. This is just the beginning, as I know Jay is as excited as me to explore my other movies. ” The dream is for Glennie to ultimately complete a library of Tarantino’s movies.

“ I am so honored to be writing about the movies of the greatest director of my generation, Quentin Tarantino, ” Glennie said. “ I simply cannot wait for Quentin’s millions of fans across the world to read them. “

Little, Brown imprint Voracious VP/Publisher Michael Szczerban added, “ We are thrilled to establish this new series of books that dive deep into the filmmaking genius of Quentin Tarantino and share exhilarating behind-the-scenes views of his iconic films. The combination of Jay Glennie with Tarantino makes for a landmark moment in film publishing. “

Tarantino is still deciding on his tenth and final movie. He was set to start production on The Movie Critic, but he scrapped the project earlier this year. It’s still unclear exactly why he ditched the movie, but those close to the director said he “ had grown more excited by other ideas. ” If the director really does plan on calling it quits after ten movies, I guess he wants to be sure his last is exceptional.

The two Quentin Tarantino books are slated for a fall 2025 publication.