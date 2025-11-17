Tickets for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash are now on sale

Before you start blowing your hard-earned cash on gifts for the holidays, you should secure yourself a ticket for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is on sale now!

Now, some of you might think that pre-ordering tickets is for suckers, and that there’ll be plenty of tickets available upon release. To that I say, how do you know for sure? I remember when Barbie came out. I couldn’t get tickets to see it for about three weeks. Consider that, and then remember that we’re discussing the next Avatar movie, one of the most iconic film franchises in cinematic history. Do you want to be left out of the conversation? Do you want to get stuck at the front of the theater, or off to the side where 3D doesn’t work as well? Of course not! Be proactive! Do what you must to become a part of Pandora’s grand return!

The official description for Avatar: Fire and Ash reads:

With “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Cameron has said that he also has ideas for potential Avatar 6 and 7, but they’ll only be made if there’s still demand for the franchise. “They’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie. We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be coming to IMAX 3D, Dolby Cinema 3D, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere on December 19.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.