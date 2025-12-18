Movie News

A fan favorite character is returning for Avengers: Doomsday, teaser confirms

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Avengers: Doomsday trailersAvengers: Doomsday trailers

If you’re hoping to go into Marvel StudiosAvengers: Doomsday spoiler-free, look away! A version of the first teaser for Marvel’s next event film is circulating, playing ahead of Disney‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash. If you don’t want to be spoiled, click away now. I’m about to do the thing.

SPOILERS: Who’s returning for Avengers: Doomsday?

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has revealed that Steve Rogers, the hero wrapped in stars and stripes played by Chris Evans, will return in the next larger-than-life Marvel adventure, set to release on December 18, 2026. But wait! There’s more! Not only is Cap returning, but he’s also the father of a newborn child! I’m guessing Cap finally found his dance partner, eh?

What does the Avengers: Doomsday teaser show us?

The Cap-focused teaser is one of several promos linked to Avengers: Doomsday, with each one focusing on other characters in the coming weeks. In the teaser, set on a tranquil farm, we find Steve riding a motorcycle up to his quiet home as a piano rendition of the “Avengers” theme plays in the background. After taking off his blue helmet and looking at it reflectively, we see that he’s holding a newborn baby. After looking proudly at the little bundle of joy, the teaser ends with “Steve Rogers will return for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.'”

We’ve got questions!

The new Avengers: Doomsday teaser elicits a few questions. Is Steve Rogers rejoining the Avengers as Captain America? Is he retired? Is this the same Steve Rogers who helped defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, or is this character from an alternate timeline? Additionally, who’s the mother of Steve’s child? Peggy Carter? Sharon Carter? Someone else?

Chris Evans is one of several MCU superstars returning for Avengers: Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr. However, Downey won’t return as Iron Man, also known as Tony Stark. Instead, he’ll play Victor Von Doom, the classic Fantastic Four villain and ruler of Latveria. How Downey steps into the villainous role remains unclear, but we’re excited to find out.

What do you think about Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday? Do you think it’s the same Steve Rogers as before? Who do you think Cap got “patriotic” with to produce a child? Let us know in the comments section below.

