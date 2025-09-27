JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art: Martin Scorsese with Casino, The Departed, Gangs of New York, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

The Aviator by Jonathan Burton

Cape Fear by Barret Chapman

Casino by Jake Kontou

The Departed by Garbhan Grant

Gangs of New York by Seventh Ink

Goodfellas by Huan Do

Hugo by Cassandra Evans

Killers of the Flower Moon by Andre M Barnett

Martin Scorsese by Don Child

Mean Streets by Egor Shustov

Raging Bull by Tomasz Majewski

Shutter Island by Melvin Mago

Taxi Driver by Matt Griffin

The Wolf of Wall Street by Krzysztof Domaradzki

