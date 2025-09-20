Awesome Art: Prestige TV with Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Lost, Mad Men, The Penguin, The Sopranos

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Breaking Bad by Nuno Fernandes
Deadwood by Greg Reinel
Game of Thrones by Martin Beckett
The Last Of Us by Alessandro Montalto
Lost by Simon Carpenter
Mad Men by Mike Mahle
Ozark by The Usher – Sorin Ilie
The Penguin by Genzo
The Sopranos by Chris Barnes
True Detective by Aleksey Rico
Westworld by Tom Walker
The Wire by Lovas Tibor