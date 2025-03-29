Awesome Art: Saturday Mornings Greatest Hits with Batman, G.I. Joe, Inspector Gadget, TMNT, Transformers

Last Updated on March 31, 2025

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Batman: The Animated Series by Tom Walker

Darkwing Duck by Oleg Yurkov

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero by Bill Walko

Hulk Hogans Rock N Wrestling by Kevin Bolk

Inspector Gadget by J.C. Grande

Jem and The Holograms by Ninjaunk

Masters Of The Universe by Mike McGee

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Dayne Henry Jr.

Transformers by Patrick Thornton

X-Men by Julien Rico Jr.