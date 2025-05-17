Awesome Art: Stanley Kubrick with 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Full Metal Jacket, The Shining

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
2001: A Space Odyssey by Joe Kim
Barry Lyndon by Alex Rodríguez
A Clockwork Orange by Adam Rabalais
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb by Fabled Creative
Eyes Wide Shut by Neil Davies
Full Metal Jacket by Oliver Barrett
The Killing by Rich Davies
Lolita by Tomer Hanuka
Paths of Glory by Nikos Bogris
The Shining by Handy Kara
Stanley Kubrick by Mark Levy