Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien: Romulus, The Bikeriders, Civil War, Her, Longlegs

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien: Romulus by Chris Owen

The Bikeriders by Haley Turnbull

The Boys by Youssef Kirah

Civil War by Lovas Tibor

Her by Salvador Pombo

High Tension by Owen Ruthven

Longlegs by Jaime Ventura

Miami Vice by Forsaken Folklore

One Million B.C. by Ted Hammond

Straw Dogs by Ian Banks