Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Batman Returns, Deadpool and Wolverine, Star Wars, Twisters

Our weekly column features artwork from fans and pros alike. This week features art for Batman Returns, Star Wars, Twisters, and more!

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien: Romulus by Wax Bones

Babylon by Genzo

Batman Returns by Dan Hipp

Deadpool by Patrick Brown

Deadpool & Wolverine by Youssef Kirah

Full Metal Jacket by Salvador Pombo

Ghost of Tsushima by Handy Kara

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back by Martin Ansin

Twisters by Alyn Spiller

Wolverine by Ardian Syaf

Source: JoBlo
