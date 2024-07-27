Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Batman Returns, Deadpool and Wolverine, Star Wars, Twisters

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Alien: Romulus by Wax Bones
Babylon by Genzo
Batman Returns by Dan Hipp
Deadpool by Patrick Brown
Deadpool & Wolverine by Youssef Kirah
Full Metal Jacket by Salvador Pombo
Ghost of Tsushima by Handy Kara
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back by Martin Ansin
Twisters by Alyn Spiller
Wolverine by Ardian Syaf
